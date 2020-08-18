Staying Up To Speed With Virtual Communication Changes In The Job World

We are moving into a more virtual world every day, especially when it comes to everything from networking, work meetings and job interviews. This new way of communicating has completely changed our interaction with people and that has Northwest Michigan Works implementing a new program called “Career Connections” to help potential job seekers work on those virtual job interviews and communication skills.

Diane Culver, the service center manager with the Petoskey and Traverse City Northwest Michigan Works offices says everything from networking to our online resumes and profiles need to be formatted as we would want potential employers to view them.

For more information on what Diane Culver has to offer in terms of virtual communication check out the interview posted above. For a direct link to Northwest Michigan Works and their free Career Connections program click here.