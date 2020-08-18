Sen. Gary Peters Discusses Concerns Over USPS Operations

We learned Tuesday the U.S Postmaster General will testify before a senate committee on Friday about USPS operations.

Michigan Senator Gary Peters says he’s received thousands of complaints about mail recently slowing down within the postal system.

“We’re hearing from folks related to paychecks to benefit checks to the ability to get bills on time to pay those without late fees, small businesses have been impacted,” said Peters.

Peters says he’s also heard from postal workers themselves.

“They have been telling me they’re seeing changes that they’ve never seen in their career, of the inability to get overtime even though there’s surge of mail coming in, the way trucks are scheduled to go from processing center to processing center means that mail is often left on the loading dock the processing,” explained Peters.

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow also expressed concern about complaints she’s heard.

“I am very, very concerned about what the president and his newly appointed Postmaster General, his political friend who he’s put there to really slow down and dismantle the postal service amazingly because he doesn’t want folks to be able to feel confident to do an absentee ballot,” said Stabenow.

The postmaster general is set to testify before a senate committee on Friday, Peters says the situations he’s hearing about need to be cleared up soon.

“There’s still a lot of other questions so they need to be answered as I mentioned, but certainly we need to make sure that this gets fixed prior to absentee ballots being mailed out at the end of September,” said Peters.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also announced Tuesday that Michigan joined a lawsuit against the postal service.