Sen. Debbie Stabenow Discusses Night One of DNC

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow about the first night of the DNC.

She praised the message Governor Whimter brought to the convention.

Whitmer spoke of the work Vice President Joe Biden did alongside President Obama to provide relief to the auto industry during the financial downturn nearly ten years ago.

She says Whitmer’s message was one that hit home with voters.

“I thought last night was wonderful and Governor Whitmer did a fantastic job, and when we look at people who spoke from former Republican Governor John Kasich of Ohio, to our great governor to the former First Lady Michelle Obama and all of their folks from across the country who spoke about wanting unity,” said Stabenow.

Stabenow says while this convention is different, she believes it will provide the momentum Democrats need for November.