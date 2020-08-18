Randy’s Diner in Traverse City Hosts Annual Car Show

Fans of classic cars came out Tuesday night in Traverse City for the 2020 Randy’s Diner Car Show.

Randy’s has been hosting the car show for more than 20 years.

Visitors were encouraged to wear masks and socially distance.

They got the chance to view both classic and new cars.

After many other car shows got canceled this year, it was an opportunity for car owners to show off.

Randy’s Diner says this event is a great way for the classic car community to connect with each other.

“Super excited we get to see some of our regulars again, and new people, everybody always loves the car show. We had 74 cars this year show up, awesome awesome,” said Cindy Blair, Manager of Randy’s Diner.

Randy’s Diner is already looking forward to next year’s car show.