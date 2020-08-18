President Trump to Pardon Susan B. Anthony

President Donald Trump says he will pardon Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the women’s suffrage movement.

She was arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws that only allowed men to vote.

Anthony was arrested for voting in her hometown of Rochester, New York.

She was later convicted in a widely publicized trial.

Her pardon comes 100 years after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which ensures the right of women to vote and is named for Susan B. Anthony.