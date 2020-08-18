Northern Michigan Women Celebrate, Honor 100th Anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote

Tuesday marks 100 years since women were afforded the right to vote with the 19th amendment.

To mark the occasion, President Trump announced he will pardon suffragist Susan B. Anthony, who was convicted of voting in 1872.

While COVID-19 has cut down on any large celebrations to honor the big anniversary, two Northern Michigan women found a special way to celebrate.

“We’re not looking fo r like a big audience, a big following, we’re just a couple of school teaches our spreading history,” said Cheboygan County resident Linda Rogers.

First, it was history of Rosie the Riveter that brought Rogers and Emmet County resident Angie Morthland together.

Now it’s history of the women’s suffrage movement that’s bringing them closer.

“We felt just like we give tribute to Rosie’s, we thought we’d give tribute to the women who really gave us the ability to vote,” Morthland said.

Dressed as suffragists of the 1900’s, they are out working to keep history alive.

“People are losing history,” Rogers said. “They’re losing history of the right to vote, losing the history of World War II, so that’s why we do this, to keep the history alive.”

Their goal is to honor the women who fought to give them the right to vote…

“For us it’s increasing awareness and also paying tribute to those before us,” Morthland said.

But it is also to educate people on just what it took to get it.

“It’s important to vote, and it’s important that women know what they had to go through to be able to vote,” Rogers said. “They had to fight since 1848 to 1920.”

Their hope is people walk away from their run-in with living history-and apply it.

I’m hoping that just a little bit is going to say, ‘wow I’m going to vote, I’m going to vote in every election every time I can,’” Rogers said.

The women have planned to do a special walk from Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island to St. Ignace on August 26 to keep celebrating and raising awareness.