New Report Shows Nursing Home Cases Up Nearly 80% in COVID-19 Rebound

New numbers are spotlighting the growing issues with coronavirus in nursing homes across the country.

An industry report shows COVID-19 cases jumped almost 80% in nursing homes earlier this summer.

From June 21 to July 26 cases surged to a 77% increase across the country in nursing homes.

The study also found weekly deaths rose by 25%.

Long-term care facilities account for less than 1% of the U.S. population, but more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths.

There’s also more concern for nursing homes in Sunbelt states as cases continue to rise.

Back in July, the White House released $5 billion for nursing homes and launched a program to equip each home with a fast-test machine to screen residents and staff for the coronavirus.