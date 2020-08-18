National Writers Series Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with National Geographic Editor-In-Chief, Susan Goldberg

It’s been 10 years since the National Writers Series in Traverse City started bringing authors into the community to sit down conversation with the community at the City Opera House. This summer all of those conversations have gone virtual through Zoom, but the connections are still happening.

On Saturday, August 23, the National Writers Series is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year and celebrating its major milestone with a special virtual gala. Editor-in-chief of National Geographic Magazine, Susan Goldberg. Goldberg plans to talk about the pandemic as well as her views on climate change and her role as the first woman to edit National Geographic Magazine since it started in 1888.

New York Times best selling author and co-founder of the National Writers Series, Doug Stanton will be co-hosting the virtual event on Zoom.

“We’re going to cover what the National Geographic is today and the role of women in the magazine. They’re covering new topics for them breaking new ground, the environment, the role of women in media, the role of race in media and it’s really a new National Geographic under Susan. She’s very dynamic and it’s going to be a lot of fun. People checking in on our Zoom events are able to interact directly with Susan by asking their questions on chat,” says Stanton.

Goldberg grew up in Ann Arbor and graduated from Michigan State University. She now lives and works in Washington D.C.

If you’d like to take part in the virtual celebration on Saturday, August 23 with the National Writer’s Series, tickets are $12. The deadline to register is Saturday, August 22 at 5 PM.

The pre-show starts at 6:30 PM on Zoom and the conversation will start at 7 PM.

There’s an afterglow “party” for those who donate at a higher level that begins at 8:15 PM. For more details on the event and to register click here.