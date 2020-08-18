MTM On The Road: Inland Seas Education Association Back on The Water With Educational Programs

Inland Seas Education Association has been teaching people of all ages about the Great Lakes since 1989.

They have tons of educational programs that allow you to learn things like what fish are in the water, how to keep it clean, and even how to build a sailboat.

Some of their programs are even overnight ones that allow you to live aboard the boat.

They are continuing to expand their programs and facilities to provide education for everyone.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Catie, are telling us all about what they’re up to and how you can be a part of one of their programs.