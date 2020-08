Motorcyclist Killed in Newaygo Co. Crash

Police believe drugs and speed played a role in a deadly Newaygo County crash.

The sheriff’s office was called out to Woodbridge Drive north of 15 Mile Road in Lilley Township on Tuesday afternoon.

They say a car was turning when it hit a motorcycle.

Deputies say the Bitley man driving the motorcycle died at the scene.

The other driver was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.