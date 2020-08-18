Michigan State University Moves All Fall Classes Online
Michigan State University is going online for the fall and is encouraging students to stay home.
While Central Michigan University just started in-person classes on Monday.
MSU’s president made the announcement on Tuesday.
Remote learning for undergraduates is scheduled to begin September 2.
The move to online learning is just for undergraduates right now.
The University of Michigan says it plans to offer a mixture of in-person and remote classes