Michigan Officials Report 477 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 477 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday’s data includes 7 deaths identified during a vital records review.

Michigan now has 93,662 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,340 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 93,185 confirmed cases with 6,325 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 14, 67,778 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

New numbers are spotlighting the growing issues with coronavirus in nursing homes across the country.

An industry report shows COVID-19 cases jumped almost 80% in nursing homes earlier this summer.

From June 21 to July 26 cases surged to a 77% increase across the country in nursing homes.

The study also found weekly deaths rose by 25%.

Long-term care facilities account for less than 1% of the U.S. population, but more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths.

There’s also more concern for nursing homes in Sunbelt states as cases continue to rise.

Back in July, the White House released $5 billion for nursing homes and launched a program to equip each home with a fast-test machine to screen residents and staff for the coronavirus.

There are now increasing concerns of COVID-19 spreading as college students are returning back to campus.

Ten states are experiencing rising COVID-19 cases, and deaths due to the virus are up in nine states.

Within one week of in-person classes starting at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, they are already getting moved to online learning.

Right now, 526 UNC students are in isolation or quarantine because of the coronavirus. More than half the country is reporting infection rates over 5%.

Health officials are advising schools to not open unless rates are lower than 5%.

