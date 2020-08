Man Found Dead From Suspected Drowning on Arcadia Lake

A man died on Tuesday while fishing near Arcadia Lake.

State police say the man’s brother told them he was missing around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

They saw a body floating in the lake and brought it to shore with the help of a boater.

Rescue crews tried CPR but say it was too late.

State police are still investigating, but right now they believe the 74-year-old man fell in the water and drowned.