Grand Traverse Co. Commissioners Consider Future of PACE North, COA Partnership

The future of the contract between the Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging and PACE North is up for discussion Wednesday between county commissioners.

PACE North has been in the area about a year and currently serves 44 seniors across seven counties.

PACE says four of those seniors receive in home services from the COA.

But county commissioners have expressed concern about maintaining the contract between PACEand the COA.

PACE says the contract provides valuable care to seniors and they hope county commissioners choose not to end it.

“With 44 participants, and the COA and Grand Traverse county seeing 4 of our participants at this point in time, that’s essentially 10 percent of our clientele. It’s just very important that we maintain these contracts,” said Sherrie Moseler, Executive Director of PACE North.

PACE says their referrals are picking up again, and they hope to grow their numbers in the coming months.