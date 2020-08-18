Everyone and everything has their own methods on how to get some sleep. Even animals have found creative ways to sneak in a nap or and deep slumber. But, for one little possum, this is no easy task. Our friend from Brilliant Books in Downtown Traverse City, Anthony Ascione shares the story of this cute critter, and his journey to find the perfect spot for a nocturnal nap. Here’s his review for this week’s Good Reads from Brilliant Books, Night Animals Need Sleep Too by Gianna Marino.

“Lately time and the concepts of day and night, week and month have sort of lost meaning to me,” laughed Anthony. “This book is a good reminder that there are in fact still natural rhythms to the earth, and some creatures are still holding on to them”.

The children’s book, Night Animals Need Sleep Too starts off a little tired possum who is trying to get some sleep. Since possums are nocturnal, and he sleeps during the day, it becomes quite the struggle for this little guy to rest and relax. “All possum wants to do is sleep, but it’s too bright out or there’s too much noise, and he goes on a series of explorations of different places or where he might sleep”. Along his journey, he meets other nocturnal friends, who are struggling with sleep as well.

“This book is not only fun and colorful, but it is also educational,” Anthony explains. “The author does a great job of implementing information about nocturnal habits, and the animals that fall into this category”.

Anthony recommends this book for ages 3 to 5, and it can make the perfect bedtime story to get the kiddos to sleep.

