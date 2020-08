Over the next few weeks, a dredge will be removing tons of sand from around North Manitou Island.

The project is one of many the Sleeping Bear Dunes is working on this summer.

After three years of planning, the Army Corp of Engineers began dredging last week.

They will remove more than 27,000 cubic yards of sand that’s accumulating around the island’s dock.

That’s enough sand to bury a football field in more than 12 feet of sand.