City of Petoskey Creates Social District Downtown

The city of Petoskey approved a plan to create a social district downtown.

The plan allows for people to consume alcohol in certain public spaces, like sidewalks and the park downtown. It must be purchased from an approved business.

This goes along with the cocktails to go the state approved earlier this summer. The social district allows people to drink them while in certain areas downtown.

Petoskey’s Downtown director says this is something that will help attract people downtown, which helps all businesses.

“I’m happy to have this moving forward, I think we are going to have a great fall season here and it’s going attract people in a safe way,” said Downtown Petoskey director Becky Goodman.

Businesses must have the required licenses from the state before they can begin.