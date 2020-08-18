Charlevoix Police Investigating Molotov Cocktail Thrown Into Home

Charlevoix police are trying to find the person who threw a Molotov cocktail into a home earlier this month.

Police say the explosive was thrown through a first floor bedroom window around 11:30 on August 8.

The Molotov cocktail did not ignite or start a fire.

Two adults in the room were cut from it and the two children in the home were not hurt.

There’s a $2,000 reward out for the arrest of the person responsible.

If you know who did this, you are asked to call Charlevoix police.