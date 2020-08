A mom wanting state police to look into someone who might have raped her daughter back in 2012 ended with one man’s arrest.

Troopers say Robert Solo Jr. from Boardman is now charged in that 2012 Kalkaska County incident.

The victim’s mom went to state police about the incident back in February of this year.

Solo is charged with one count of third-degree sex crimes.

He is set to be back in court later this month.