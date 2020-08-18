Better Business Bureau Needs Nominations for 2020 Torch Awards

During these unfortunate times, many businesses and organizations may need a little boost in their morale. That’s why the Western Michigan Better Business Bureau (BBB) is making a call out for nominations for their annual Torch Awards for Ethics.

Right now through September 18, you can nominate your favorite businesses and organizations in Michigan. If they win they will receive awards and recognition from the BBB, plus, bragging rights.

“The Torch Awards for Ethics recognizes local businesses and nonprofits that demonstrate exceptional levels of ethics and integrity,” says BBB foundation director, Troy Baker. “These enterprises stand out by excelling in philanthropy, human resources, and leadership efforts which generate trust amongst their customers, employees, donors, and communities”. ​

This year they are allowing for businesses and organizations to nominate themselves as well. According to Baker, the nomination process has become simpler and is open to almost every business and organization, including those who are non-BBB accredited.

For more information about the BBB Torch Awards, click here.