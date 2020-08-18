Back to School on ‘The Four’: Schools Get Ready for their Students to Return

The bell is about to ring to the start of the school year, and while some kids are gearing up for the classroom, some are sticking at home. Many parents are helping their kids prep their learning ‘pods’ in hopes that the transition from the classroom to the dining room will be a smooth one. All this week, the team from ‘The Four’ will be meeting with educational specialists, and doctors who’ll share all of their tricks and tips just in time for going ‘Back to School’. These segments are sponsored by Mancelona Public Schools.

In this edition, we talked to the superintendent of Kingsley Area Schools, Dr. Keith Smith about how the staff and teachers are planning and preparing for their new learning environments.

“We currently have two options for our kids,” said Dr. Smith. “We have an in-person option for parents that are ready for their kids to return to school. If the parents are not ready, we do have an online option”. With the hopes of the numbers going significantly, their plan also includes for all of their students to return to the classroom at a moment’s notice.

Dr. Smith also shared that the process and transition by no means will be an easy one, and it will take “patience, tolerance, understanding and knowing that this unfortunate inconvenience isn’t forever”.

Teachers, bus drivers, custodial workers, aides, and other staff members have all been wonderful throughout the whole planning phase, according to Dr. Smith. “Everyone has been working hard towards our common goal, which is to keep everyone safe while providing excellent education to our students”. Their Return to School Plan can be found here.

For more information about Kingsley Area Schools, click here.