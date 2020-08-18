Artist Profile: Em Randall

We meet Michigan designer, painter, and illustrator, Em Randall, and learn about her work and inspirations in this week’s Artist Profile.

Who are you?

“My name is Em Randall, and I am an illustrator and designer from Traverse City.”

How did you get started?

“I’ve been sort of a lifelong creative. I grew up as an only child and my mom is also creative – growing up we were all creatives together.”

What are your favorite mediums?

“I primarily work with acrylic and acrylic gouache. I mainly work on watercolor paper, but I do wood panels, fabric – I experiment with a lot of different kinds of things.”

What inspires you?

“Growing up, I think I’ve always just been very attracted to things that are super weird and whimsical – but are rooted in a lot of natural elements. So, taking something that exists in this world that is very not this world, and so I kind of use that. I think that I like to combine using natural form and elements, and then the magical whimsical stuff.”

What do you hope people get from your pieces?

“I really like my work to be very open-ended. Just open interpretation so that someone can view it and create their own story and their own narration for what’s going on in the scene.

