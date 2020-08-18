Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Cheerio, Bailey & Yoda

CHEERIO

BAILEY

YODA

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Cheerio, Bailey and Yoda–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, we have Cheerio.

He is a house trained corgi and Chihuahua mix that’s a lover who enjoys being snuggled.

After about five minutes with you, Cheerio already loves you.

He is also great with other dogs and older kids.

If you would like to adopt Cheerio, you can find him at AC Paw in Mancelona.

Next up, we have Bailey.

Bailey is a Great Pyrenees and very smart. He loves to be petted and adored.

His favorite activity is playing in the yard. Bailey is also very protective and is very good with other dogs and children.

You can meet Bailey at the National Great Pyrenees Rescue in Ludington.

And finally, we have Yoda.

He is only 8-weeks-old and house trained. Yoda loves to be cuddled and purrs all the time.

The kitten was abandoned—and thankfully found—and is ready for his forever home.

If you would like to adopt Yoda, you can find him at the Lake County Animal Control in Baldwin.

