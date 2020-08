17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Midland County Crash

Midland County deputies say a 17-year-old girl was killed when the car she was driving went off the road and rolled several times.

The sheriff’s office says Kayla Runie was driving on West Gordonville Road, near 10 ½ Mile Road in Lee Township Sunday night.

Deputies say around 10:30 she left the road, hit a ditch and rolled her car.

They say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Runie died at the scene of the crash.