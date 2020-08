Woman Dies in Ogemaw County Jet Ski Crash

A woman died while jet skiing on an Ogemaw County lake.

On Saturday evening, state police were called out to Clear Lake in Foster Township.

They say a woman lost control and hit a dock.

Officers tried lifesaving measures, but say she died while being taken to the hospital.

A passenger was also hurt in the crash but is expected to be O.K.

Police believe alcohol played a role in the crash.