Wexford Co. Paramedics Rescue Kayaker in Manistee River

Paramedics in Wexford County rescued an overturned kayaker in the Manistee River Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office says a downstate man was not wearing a life vest when his kayak flipped east of Chippewa Landing.

He was able to grab a log and yell for help.

North Flight EMS Paramedics got into a boat and were able to find and rescue the man.

They evaluated him at the scene and say he’s okay.