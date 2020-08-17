House to Return From Recess Early, Address USPS Controversy

The U.S. Postal Service is at the center of a growing political storm.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s calling the House back early from recess to take action.

And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says if the House returns, then he’ll call on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring the Senate back for a vote aimed at protecting the mail service.

Millions are expected to vote by mail in the November general election because of COVID-19.

President Trump has discouraged mail-in voting.

And U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy is accused by Democrats of working with the president to undermine mail-in-voting by taking certain steps like eliminating overtime.

But President Trump says he’s just making moves to fix the USPS financially.

“The steps he is taking are trying to stop the tremendous losses that have taken place for many, many years. He’s trying to streamline the post office and make it great again, OK,” the president said.

Democrats want Dejoy and the chairman of the Postal Service Board of Governors to testify in front of lawmakers.

And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to hold a vote when the House returns early from recess that would stop the postal service from making any changes to operations or level of service it already had in place as of January 12020.