Traverse City Salvation Army Gifted Rare Gold Coin

Someone gave a coin to local charity that is worth nearly $2000.

The Salvation Army was in the middle of distributing meals in Traverse City when someone handed a guest an envelope and said to give it to the Salvation Army.

Inside that envelope was a 90% gold 1927 Saint Gaudens double eagle $20 coin.

The Salvation Army says the majority of their funding relies on donations but this kind of donation is rare for the season.

“To receive something like gold that’s pretty rare. We usually see that around Christmas time. So people are waiting for the gold around Christmas time stories and for us this is amazing because it’s mid-August and we get a gold coin,” said Lt. Matthew Winters.

The Salvation Army says the $1800 will provide around 1,000 meals to those in need.