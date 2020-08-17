State Rep. Triston Cole Introduces Bills to Create More Rural Housing Options

The lack of affordable housing is a major issue in northern Michigan and new legislation could change that.

State Representative Triston Cole from Mancelona introduced two bills that would boost workforce housing options.

The proposed legislation would provide incentives for property owners who own rentals in high demand areas.

The state would reward them for converting those units into short term rentals.

Housing North in Traverse City supports the bills.

“We know that businesses are, in some cases, in many cases, struggling to recruit people from outside of the region because those new recruits can’t find a place to live. There’s not enough rentals,” said Sarah Lucas, Program and Policy Director.

The proposed legislation would also create financial incentives for owners of second homes to create affordable workforce housing.

It is now in the House Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee.