Retired Senior Volunteer Program Cut Amid COVID-19 Budget Shortfall

There have been a lot of tough budget decisions amid the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s budget shortfall means a cut to a volunteer program for seniors. It also has an impact to local organizations.

Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers.

“Finding volunteers is always a challenge,” said marketing manager Gina Stegehuis. “We just can never get enough help here.”

Their volunteers do more than just work at construction sites. they also help run, staff and organize their ReStore thrift store.

“It’s one of those really wonderful partnerships,” Stegehuis said.

Many of their best volunteers come from the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

“It helps us so much to have their help,” Stegehuis said. “We just can’t put into words the benefit that our organization receives in having their help.”

But this year, funding for the program was cut.

“RSVP volunteers have been such an asset to us, it was disappointing to hear their funding was getting cut,” Stegehuis said.

The Friendship Centers of Emmet County run the program for the area, which connects retired seniors to local organizations in need of volunteers.

“It’s really duel purposed,” said executive director Denneen Smith. “It provides these opportunities for them to be better as a person in general and then it also fills a really important role in the community.”

Smith says they*understand why things have been cut this year, but they’re hopeful for the future.

“I think as a result of COVID-19 and the precautions that we need to be taking, it just kind of makes sense at this point,” Smith said. “But again, we don’t know what the future holds.”

“We are hopeful in that they’ll be able to bring that back in the future and get some of those volunteers back in our door,” Stegehuis said.