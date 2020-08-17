Police Investigate Suspicious Fire at Manistee Bar

Investigators now say a fire at a Manistee bar is suspicious.

Last Tuesday, we told you about the fire at the Hi-Way Bar on Kosciusko Sreet.

Manistee City Police and the State Police Fire Marshal Division are investigating the cause of the fire.

Based on their information so far, they say it is now being investigated as a suspicious fire.

During the fire, the city says a police officer had to help someone get out of the upstairs apartment.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on the fire contact Manistee police.