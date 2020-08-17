Petoskey Schools to Move Away from Native American Imagery

Petoskey Public Schools has decided to move away from Native American imagery in their logo. Untitled Project 5

The Northmen have used both a letter block “P” and a Native American as their logo, but not anymore.

The Petoskey Public School Board voted unanimously to move away from all Native American imagery.

It was brought to the board after a conversation had started in the community.

The board looked to their local Native American community for some guidance and understanding.

“I also give a great deal of credit to the Little Traverse Bay Band who were great to work with throughout this whole process, who were calm and respectful, and helped us as a whole better understand why this issue was so important,” said superintendent Chris Parker.

Parker says it will take some time before the logo is completely gone from school buildings.

