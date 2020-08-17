Petoskey Dept. of Public Safety Cancels Citizen’s Academy

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety has decided to cancel its annual Citizen’s Academy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Citizen’s Academy is where Petoskey residents can become familiar with fire, rescue, and police services.

The program usually takes place once a week for eight weeks in September and October with about 12 to 18 members participating. Because the program is based indoors, the department decided it was best to cancel for this year.

“It is an opportunity for us to not only get to know our community better but it actually kind of revives an interest,” said Director Matthew Breed. “We see the interest that our citizens take in learning about our job and for those of us that have been at this for a couple of decades at least, it renews that interest and it helps us get more fired up about serving those people that we’re here to serve.”

The Department of Public Safety hopes they’ll be able to hold the program next year.