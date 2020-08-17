Northern Michigan Superintendents Discuss ‘Return to Learn’ Legislation

Districts across northern Michigan are reacting to ‘Return to Learn’ legislation and working to figure out what it means for the start of the school year.

Schools say this package of bills answers some big questions for them, as some districts in northern Michigan prepare to start in just one week.

TBAISD Assistant Superintendent Matt Olson says this legislation gives districts more certainty when it comes to funding.

“The fact that it goes back and prioritizes last year’s student count as opposed to this year’s students count, it still builds into this year with 25 percent, but having 75 percent of your funding based on last year gives us some sense of stability because truly at this point there’s a lot of question marks,” said Olson.

Baldwin Schools start classes remotely next Monday and say the legation also includes some much needed flexibility on required instruction days and hours.

“There needs to be some flexibility because unlike the regular classroom where you have the kids there and they’re kind of a captive audience, I don’t necessarily want teachers or my students on a computer for 7 hours a day,” said Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer.

But the biggest question not addressed in this package of bills, just how much districts will receive per student from the state.

“What we still are awaiting is certainty around what is the actual funding level going to be. Obviously right now we need all the resources we can reasonably muster to make sure we can accomplish these plans that we’re writing,” said Olson.

Districts and the state will get a better idea of that funding level later this month.