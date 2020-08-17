MSP: Jogger Dead After Being Hit By Truck in Grand Traverse County
A teenage jogger in Grand Traverse County has died after being hit by a truck.
Around 3:45 Sunday afternoon, troopers were called to River Road in East Bay Township.
They say they found 19-year-old Nadia Ziegler unresponsive with severe injuries.
According to their investigation, she was jogging west on River Road when a Traverse City man in a truck hit her.
Ziegler was taken to Munson Medical where she died.
State police say the incident is still under investigation.