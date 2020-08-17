MSP: Jogger Dead After Being Hit By Truck in Grand Traverse County

A teenage jogger in Grand Traverse County has died after being hit by a truck.

Around 3:45 Sunday afternoon, troopers were called to River Road in East Bay Township.

They say they found 19-year-old Nadia Ziegler unresponsive with severe injuries.

According to their investigation, she was jogging west on River Road when a Traverse City man in a truck hit her.

Ziegler was taken to Munson Medical where she died.

State police say the incident is still under investigation.