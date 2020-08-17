Mason County PAWS Buys Land for No-Kill Shelter

A Mason County animal rescue has taken their first step to build the county’s first no-kill animal shelter.

Mason County PAWS bought 12.5 acres of land in Amber Township to be the home of their future animal shelter location.

The organization was able to purchase the land all with community donations collected since 2015. The last donation needed for this project came from the estate of a local woman.

Mason County PAWS wants to have space for ten dogs and 50 cats to start out, and have the animals roam cage free during the day.

The organization said this has been a goal of theirs since day one, and they’ve had tremendous support.

“I just came up with the idea, and we had other people helping putting it together,” said President Jaklyn Osgood. “It’s a group effort. It’s a county effort because we’ll be helping animal control, we’ll be helping other organizations. We don’t want to take over what they’re doing, what they’re doing is wonderful. We just want to help.”

Mason county PAWS said their next steps include choosing a spot on the land for the shelter and leveling the field.