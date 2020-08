Mackinaw City Police Arrest Man Wanted for Kalamazoo Co. Shooting

Police arrested a man in northern Michigan they say was wanted for assault with intent to murder.

On Friday, Mackinaw City Police got a tip that a man in the area was wanted for a shooting out of Kalamazoo County in the last few months.

That evening officers found the suspects vehicle.

They confirmed it was him and arrested the man for assault with intent to murder.

He is now awaiting extradition back to Kalamazoo County.