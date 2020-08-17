MHSAA Football Postponement Could Impact Local Businesses

MHSAA announced last week they made the decision to postpone all high school football seasons to the spring, and local businesses are unsure with how that will affect them this fall.

The high school athletic organization decided to push back the season after categorizing football as a close contact high-risk sport.

Holding off the football season may affect local businesses surrounding high schools and their Friday night lights customers.

Businesses like House of Flavors in Ludington said while they may lose some business, there might be a positive side to this situation.

“It’s definitely going to be different for the community,” said Ludington House of Flavors General Manager Michael Cota. “It’s just going to be a little bit quieter around without the sports. I think one thing that might come out of it is that we might get more help from high school employees because they don’t have sports so they might be more available during weekends.”

Cota said they normally have a crowd before Friday night football games, but with the postponement announcement, that may change this year.