Legislature Passes Return To Learn Plan For Schools

Schools are opening in the coming weeks and just Monday they finally found out what the state will be asking of them as they return safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legislators were running out of time with school starting in the coming weeks. Late Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the legislative leaders at the Capitol agreed to the Return to Learn plan.

The Senate came in on a very rare Saturday session to push it through their chamber and then Monday, the House did the same.

“I was very proud that we were able to get this plan together,” says Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, “Local school districts now have certainty and they know the partnership they are going to have from the state of Michigan. They deserved that along time ago.”

The new plan loosens attendance requirements and adds more funding for COVID related expenses.

“We’re offering local school districts the flexibility of implementing this,” says Chatfield, “So that every child has an opportunity to return to school safely.”

But it also demands more reporting, re-assessments and interface requirements. All checkpoints easier done by city districts.

“I think we went too far today,” says Rep. Sara Cambensy of Marquette, “I think we’re actually complicating it in terms of virtual learning, especially in the UP.”

Rural districts have their own challenges like wireless access.

“I would say that up to half the students probably don’t live within range of broadband,” says Cambensy, “So some of them have to offer that face-to-face.”

Even those who voted ‘yes’ agree it’s not perfect but it’s at least finally a plan.

“Parents have peace of mind and local school districts have certainty,” says Charfield.

Since the agreement was made between the legislative leaders and the governor on Friday, it is expected to hit her desk later this week and immediately be signed.