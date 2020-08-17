House to Vote on Return to Learn Plan

As schools across the state are in the final phase of their plans for students to return to school in the coming weeks, they are finally getting guidelines from the state Legislature.

With the Senate’s approval, the House will vote Monday on what’s called the “Return to Learn” plan.

This comes after the state Senate passed the plan in an ultra-rare Saturday session.

Legislators and the governor announced an agreement on a deal late Friday that includes no mandate for in-person classes, similar funding to last year and changes to attendance guidelines to allow for virtual learning.

Students will have to be regularly assessed and plans re-evaluated to make sure the district’s plans are working.

Governor Whitmer is expected to sign the deal as soon as she gets it later this week.