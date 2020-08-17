Gov. Whitmer to Speak at 1st Night of Democratic National Convention

Monday night, the Democratic National Convention will begin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The event will include four nights of speakers who will be addressing supporters virtually.

Speeches are expected to be much shorter, two minutes instead of 10. They will also be mixed with videos highlighting the convention’s themes.

Monday night’s theme is We The People—and the keynote speaker is former First Lady Michelle Obama. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will also speak Monday night.

And on Thursday night, Joe Biden will accept the party’s nomination in his hometown, Wilmington, Delaware.

“It’s not going to be the four-day extravaganza that we see every time there’s a new nomination process, whether it’s a Democrat or Republican And we were looking forward to that (extravaganza), there’s no way we’re going to sugarcoat that.”

The Republican National Convention will happen next week and is expected to be mostly virtual.

You can watch both conventions live on our Facebook page and the 9&10 News Plus channel via the free SBTV app.