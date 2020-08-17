Gov. Whitmer Speaks on Opening Night of Democratic National Convention

Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke at the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday night.

She was a top contender for Biden’s vice presidential pick.

Governor Whitmer focused her speech on the coronavirus battle in Michigan.

She says while Michigan took strong actions to keep the virus from spreading, states lacked leadership from the white house.

“Over the past few months, we learned what’s essential: rising to the challenge, not denying it. We’ve learned who is essential, too. Not just the wealthiest among us. Not a president who fights his fellow Americans rather than fight the virus that’s killing us and our economy. It’s the people who put their own health at risk to care for the rest of us,” said Governor Whitmer.

The only other sitting governor to speak was New York’s Andrew Cuomo.