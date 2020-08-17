Finding Remy A Forever Home

Remy Needs a Home

Helping animals find their forever homes and perfect fit when it comes to families, is something ‘the four’ aims to achieve. That’s why we’re trying to help a dog named, Remy find his forever home either with a family or animal rescue.

Remy is currently with Grand Traverse County Animal Control in Traverse City. The staff have been working with Remy, a young pitbull mix for a few weeks, since he is shy around some people but enjoys other dogs. He is no more than a year old and would do great in a home without kids.

“We’re looking for a foster or rescue or a family for for him. He’s a younger guy. He’s about nine months to a year so he’s been fixed and he started on his vaccinations, he just, he needs a home where he can continue to grow and be socialized probably with a experienced dog owner and a confident person. Probably no kids this time but he seems to do okay without the dogs, and he needs to get some structured training and be taught what it’s like to be loved by family,” says Grand Traverse County Animal Control supervisor, Jaime Croel.

If you would like more information about Remy or would like to meet him in person you can contact Grand Traverse County Animal Control.

They’re willing to do a meet and greet with Remy and also a foster situation to see if Remy would be a good fit for you.

To contact Grand Traverse County Animal Control click here or call: (231) 995-6080