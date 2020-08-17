Dennos Museum Receives NEH Grant

The Dennos Museum Center in Traverse City just received a grant to help preserve and care for artwork.

They got a little more than $9,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The museum plans to use the money to buy environmental data loggers, a UV light meter and a HEPA vacuum cleaner.

The executive director of the museum says that equipment is necessary when it comes to properly caring for art the museum has in its collections.

“It does a few things. It lets us monitor some of our internal HVAC equipment a little better so we can maintain environmental standards the way we’re supposed to with lenders, but then it also lets us set appropriate light levels, make sure that objects are well cared for when they’re on display,” said Craig Hadley, Executive Director and Chief Curator.

The Deonnos was just one of 68 NEH grant recipients.

They’re also reminding people they are open with limited hours.