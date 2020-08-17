Clare County Deputies Search For Suspect in Amish Buggy Hit-and-Run

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to find whoever was behind the wheel during a hit-and-run with an Amish buggy.

Deputies says it happened Sunday on Beaverton Road.

They believe the car was possibly a Pontiac Grand Am or Grand Prix. It would be a dark green that matches a passenger-side mirror that broke off and was left at the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Clare County Sheriff’s Department at (989) 539-7166.