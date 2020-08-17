Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue Intakes Exotic Lizard Found in Missaukee Co.

An exotic lizard was found in Missaukee County.

Now, an exotic animal rescue in Lake City has taken in the Asian water monitor.

Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue and Exotics says the local animal control found the monitor in a storage area.

They are not native to Michigan, but are usually found in Southeast Asia.

The animal rescue says they’re working to build a space for the reptile.

“There are facilities in the state that can take in exotic animals, but there’s not many of them, and so we can only take on so much. When we reach capacity, we reach capacity. And so what they can do to help us is just make sure they do their due diligence when getting these animals,” said Ryan Cicchelli, Co-Owner of Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue.

The Asian water monitor found in Missaukee County is a baby, but they can grow to be five to six feet long.