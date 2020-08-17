Cadillac Man Charged with Destroying Police Property After Being Arrested for Drunk and Disorderly

Police say a Cadillac man faces several charges after they arrested him for being drunk and disorderly.

State troopers say they were called to Sarah Street in Cadillac where they found Christopher Gregg on July 15.

Troopers say they arrested him for being drunk and disorderly.

While inside the back of the patrol car police say Gregg damaged some electrical equipment by pouring a bottle of water on it.

He’s also charged with malicious destruction of police property and a third habitual offender charge.

He’ll be back in court on Tuesday.