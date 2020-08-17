Back to School on ‘The Four’: Preparing Students for a New Way of Learning

The bell is about to ring to the start of the school year, and while some kids are gearing up for the classroom, some are sticking at home. Many parents are helping their kids prep their learning ‘pods’ in hopes that the transition from the classroom to the dining room will be a smooth one. All this week, the team from ‘The Four’ will be meeting with educational specialists, and doctors who’ll share all of their tricks and tips just in time for going ‘Back to School’. These segments are sponsored by Mancelona Public Schools.

In this edition, we met with Dr. Elizabeth Rzepka-Alto from Mackinaw Trial Pediatrics who talks about preparing our students for a new way of learning.

“Get started now,” expressed Dr. Rzepka-Alto. “From mask-wearing to establishing a school space in your home – the process needs to start prior to the start of the school year”.

Dr. Rzepka-Alto recommends trying the following:

Choose a Space – choose a location in the home that you can designate for school work. For those who are doing 100% at-home learning, let the children make that space comfortable by letting them decorate it.

– choose a location in the home that you can designate for school work. For those who are doing 100% at-home learning, let the children make that space comfortable by letting them decorate it. Create a Schedule – try to follow their normal school routine by setting a time for different subjects. Kids also have a lot of energy, so try and fit in some physical activities.

– try to follow their normal school routine by setting a time for different subjects. Kids also have a lot of energy, so try and fit in some physical activities. They Need a Good Nights Sleep – make sure they are following their normal sleep routine as if they were attending in-person classes.

– make sure they are following their normal sleep routine as if they were attending in-person classes. Practice Mask Wearing at Home – whether your child is returning to the school grounds or the kitchen table, your children need to be prepared for wearing masks outside of the home. Try asking them to wear it for minutes at a time, and then around the house. You can also let them pick out their own CDC recommended mask, and even color coordinate it with their back to school outfits.

‘Try to prepare your children as much as you can,” says Dr. Rzepka-Alto. “Preparing your children, and yourself will help your family through this tough time”.

For more ‘Back to School’ health and safety recommendations from the medical professionals at Mackinaw Trail Pediatrics, click here.