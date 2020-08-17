1,500 Bald Eagles Killed by Cars, Drivers Asked to Protect Them

A new survey shows a new way you can help protect bald eagles.

A U.S. fish and wildlife biologist has surveyed almost 1,500 eagles who have been killed by cars.

The Michigan Sierra Clubs says bald eagles are scavengers and roadkill is one of their favorite foods.

Smaller birds can take off when they see a car coming. However, it takes a bald eagle some time to take off.

Experts say if you see a large bird on the side of the road, slow down and make room if you can do so safely.