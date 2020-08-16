Two People Hospitalized After Mecosta County Crash

Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in Mecosta County.

The sheriff’s department says it happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. on Northland Drive and 8 Mile Rd.

Deputies say a woman from Portage driving west did not stop at the intersection.

They say she hit another car driven by a woman from Howard City that was going south.

Two passengers in the southbound vehicle, a man and a nine-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.